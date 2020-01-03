’83: Kabir Khan on recreating Kapil Dev’s innings: It’s destiny that the man got back to ground after 36 years

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83

Come 2020 and one film that has all of the Bollywood lovers pumped and excited is Kabir Khan’s ‘83 starring and . By now, all of us know that ‘83 is based on the life of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and India’s World Cup victory against West Indies in 1983. In June 2019, Kabir Khan and his team jetted off to England for a marathon shooting schedule wherein the cast created Kapil Dev’s iconic match winning innings, 175 runs innings against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge Wells. Now many of us don’t know that on the day of the match, there was no telecast as the telecast partner of the cricket World Cup was on strike on the day of the match.

Kabir Khan, during an interview, revealed that while shooting for the match on the grounds in England, the ground officials surprised by paying tribute to the cricketer. That’s right! Kabir Khan said, “It was history in the making all over again because the entire town and county got excited. At the end of the day, Kapil sir’s innings put Tunbridge Wells on the map of the cricketing world. It’s a beautiful ground, but not many big matches happen there. It’s destiny that the man who created a world record there got back to the ground after 36 years.”

Furthermore, Kabir Khan revealed that the team requested Kapil Dev to come to the set, but the plaque was a pleasant surprise for him. “Interestingly, a video capturing the moment will be unveiled by the team on Kapil’s birthday on January 6,” shared Kabir Khan. In the film, while Ranveer Singh will play the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika will essay the role of Romi Dev and it was on Ranveer Singh’s birthday that the makers had unveiled the first look of Ranveer from the film.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More