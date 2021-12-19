83: Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath & other players to be seen in the Ranveer Singh starrer playing THIS role?

As we are nearing the release date of Ranveer Singh starrer sports drama 83, the excitement around this film is increasing. Be it the trailer of the film or the songs, everything has been loved and appreciated by the fans. Kabir Khan and his team have been on a promotional spree. Recently, we saw Ranveer, Deepika Padukone, Kapil Dev, his wife Romi Dev and others in Dubai cherishing the moment when the trailer of the film was played on Burj Khalifa. Well, the latest reports suggest that Mohinder Amarnath will be essaying the role of his father in the film.

Yes! You heard that right. Mohinder Amarnath, who was the Vice-captain of the Indian team that won in 1983, will be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83. In the movie he would not be portraying himself but his father Lala Amarnath. According to reports in Times Of India, a source revealed, “We will get to see the real hero of the 83 World Cup winning team Mohinder Amarnath in the movie too. But he will play the role of his father in this movie. He will be seen smoking a cigar and appreciating his son's game from the stands.”

Reportedly, Mohinder Amarnath is not the only player who would be seen in the movie. Apart from him, Kapil Dev will also be seen in 83. The source added, “Kapil Dev will be seen sitting in the audience watching a match and there are many more real players who will be seen in this film.” It only remains to be seen how the audiences will react to both, the real and reel players in 83.

For the unversed Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of Kapil Dev in 83 and Deepika Padukone will be seen essaying the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev.

