‘83: Kapil Dev REACTS to viral meme that got him compared to Ranveer Singh: Energy levels at par with him

Kabir Khan’s ‘83 starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and others will hit the screens on April 10, 2020.

We all know that will be essaying the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s ’83 and a few days back, Twitter had erupted with hilarious memes when a photo of Ranveer Singh, in his Kapil Dev avatar, surfaced online. In the picture, Ranveer was seen pulling off Kapil Dev’s classic Natraj shot and one of the memes changed Ranveer’s white uniform into a colorful one because well, that is how usually Ranveer dresses up, isn’t it? Post that, a photo of Kapil Dev surfaced online wherein he was seen wearing bright colorful clothes just like Ranveer Singh’s quirky outfits and in no time, photo of Dev went viral.

Now during a recent interview, Kapil Dev was asked about his reaction to the viral meme and the cricketer had the most positive reaction to it as he laughed about it. Little did we know that Kapil Dev’s energy levels are at par with that of Ranveer as Dev admitted that his energy levels were at par with that of Ranveer. However, the former cricketer said that he could be energetic only on the field unlike Ranveer, who has his energy levels up all the time. While the shooting of ’83 kick-started in London, the makers wrapped up the shooting in Mumbai, and , who plays Ranveer’s wife in the film, had thrown a wrap up bash for the cast and crew in Mumbai.

’83 stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Amrita Puri, Ammy Virk, Chirag Patil, Jatin Sarna, Nishant Dahiya, Boman Irani and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. Also, Boman Irani will also be seen in the film and the film will hit the screens on April 10, 2020.

