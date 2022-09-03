83 to Mimi: 5 Pankaj Tripathi movies that can be binge-watched this weekend

Pankaj Tripathi has proved his versatility as an actor over the years, and we can never get enough of his aura. He has excelled in both the theatrical medium with films like 83, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Gangs Of Wasseypur and has also aced in direct to digital releases like Sacred Games, Criminal Justice and Mirzapur. The actor turns 46 years on Monday and as the actor completes this milestone, let's have a look at 5 great Pankaj Tripathi films that can be binge-watched at the comfort of your homes, this weekend.

1. 83 (Netflix and Disney+Hotstar) - This Kabir Khan movie is the underdog story of India's cricket team that clinched the World Cup in 1983, against all odds. Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a manager and essays his role to perfection. This cricket biopic also stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone and it can be watched on Netflix as well as Disney+Hotstar.

2. Ludo (Netflix) - Ludo is a 2020 Indian black comedy crime film written and directed by Anurag Basu. From a resurfaced sex tape to a rogue suitcase of money, four wildly different stories overlap at the whims of fate, chance, and one eccentric criminal. This delicious comedy drama can be watched exclusively on Netflix.

3. Gangs Of Wasseypur (Voot) - Gangs of Wasseypur is a crime film directed by Anurag Kashyap and Zeishan Quadri. Gangs of Wasseypur series centered on the coal mafia of Dhanbad, and the underlying power struggles, politics, and vengeance between three crime families from 1941 to the mid-1990s. Anurag Kashyap's gangster film is among the highest rated and most voted movie on IMD and has got unanimous approval from both audience and critics.

4. Newton (Amazon Prime) - A government servant is sent to a politically sensitive area in Central India for election duty. He attempts to hold a fair and free election despite various obstacles. This dark comedy that Pankaj Tripathi is a part of, throws light on the skewed election system in rural areas.

5. Mimi (Netflix) - Mimi revolves around the story of a mother who after learning about surrogacy decides to become a mother to another woman's child in exchange for money. Mimi is directed by Laxman Utekar. Both Pankaj Tripathi & Kriti Sanon were highly acclaimed for their performances in the film.

Which Pankaj Tripathi film do you plan on watching this weekend?

