‘83 New Poster: Ranveer Singh unveils Pankaj Tripathi’s first look as ‘The Chief' PR Man Singh

Ranveer Singh took to social media to share Pankaj Tripathi’s first look from Kabir Khan’s ‘83 as 1983’s Team India’s chief, PR Man Singh. Check it out.

had been sharing character posters from Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama, '83. Now, after the team member's posters have been shared, Ranveer took to social media to share the first look of Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh, The Chief of Team India back in 1983. PR Man Singh was the manager of Kapil Dev’s team back in 1983 and also of 1987’s Team India which managed to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup tournament in that year.

Ranveer took to Twitter and shared Pankaj’s look. He wrote, "THE CHIEF !!! His tireless devotion led Kapil’s Devils to the ultimate glory! The Backbone of Team India The best ‘Man’ Manager of all ! Presenting @TripathiiPankaj as PR MAN SINGH ! #ThisIs83.” In the poster, we get to see Pankaj Tripathi clad in a blue blazer with the patch on the pocket saying “Manager India 1983.” With a pair of glasses and a smile, Tripathi managed to nail the look as Team India’s backbone who led Kapil Dev and his boys to victory.

While prepping for Ranveer starrer ‘83, Pankaj had met up PR Man Singh and had mentioned that the experience of meeting former manager of Team 1983 was great. Tripathi had mentioned that PR Man Singh is still a very disciplined person and he wanted to essay him on the big screen perfectly. When Pankal met PR Man Singh, photos were shared on the film’s official social media handle too. After his meet with the real manager of Kapil Dev’s Team 1983, Pankaj said, “As an actor, I will try my sincere best to portray PR Man Singh to the best of my abilities, displaying his school of thought.”

Meanwhile, as per a report, an event will be organised in Hyderabad where real players of 1983 Team will be present along with Ranveer Singh’s playing 11 and manager to launch the character posters from ‘83. A day back, South stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Kamal Haasan announced that they will be presenting Ranveer’s film in Telugu and Tamil. ‘83 also stars as Romi Dev. Ranveer’s look as Kapil Dev was shared on social media on his birthday back in 2019. Fans are eager to see Deepika’s poster as Romi Dev. ‘83 is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

