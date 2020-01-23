‘83 Poster: Ranveer Singh REVEALS look of R Badree as Team India’s Staunch Support Sunil Valson aka Vally

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share a poster of R Badree as Sunil Valson from Kabir Khan’s ‘83. The ‘83 actor has been sharing the first looks of co-actors from the upcoming sports drama from the past week. Check it out.

Over the past week, has been dropping the first posters of his co-actors from Kabir Khan’s sports drama, ‘83. Today, Ranveer unveiled the first look of R Badree as Sunil Valson on social media. A day back, Ranveer had shared Dhairya Karwa’s look as Ravi Shastri from the film. While fans of the film are excited to see the 1983 World Cup’s win by Team India on the silver screen, they also are eager to see how Ranveer nails the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev.

Ranveer shared the poster and wrote, “The Strong, Silent and Staunch Support System of Team India Presenting @rbadree as the left-handed medium pacer #SunilValson aka VALLY #ThisIs83.” R Badree is a renowned South star and was roped in to play Sunil Valson in the film. For those unaware, Sunil Valson was a part of Kapil Dev’s team for 1983 World Cup but he was the only player in the team who didn’t get to play a single match in the tournament. Hence, he was known as the staunch and silent support system of 1983’s Team India.

(Also Read: Are you a Bollywood buff or like Alia Bhatt’s style, Shah Rukh Khan’s films? Help us know what you love)

The other posters that have been unveiled till now include Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Adinnath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar and Jiiva as K Srikkanth. ‘83 also stars as Kapil Dev aka Ranveer’s on screen wife, Romi Dev. Her look has been kept under wraps. An event will be held in Hyderabad for the poster reveal and Deepika, Ranveer and real Team 1983 is expected to be a part of it. Kabir Khan’s ‘83 is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

Check it out:

Credits :Instagram

Read More