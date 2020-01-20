‘83 Poster: Ranveer Singh unveils Ammy Virk’s look as ‘Swingin Sardarji’ Balwinder Singh Sandhu

Ranveer Singh took to social media to share a look of Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu. Kabir Khan’s ‘83 is all set for release on April 10, 2020. Check it out.

Over the past week, has been sharing the character posters of his playing 11 from Kabir Khan’s ‘83. Today, Singh shared a poster of Punjabi star Ammy Virk who transformed into the ‘swingin sardarji’ Balwinder Singh Sandhu of the 1983 World Cup Winning team. During the 1983 World Cup tournament, Balwinder Singh Sandhu was one of the medium pace bowlers who could spin the ball and leave the batsmen surprised. Now, Punjabi sensation Ammy will be debuting in Bollywood as the ace cricketer from Kapil Dev’s team 1983.

Ranveer shared the poster and wrote, “*Cue track* It’s the SWINGIN’ SARDARJI !!! Presenting @AmmyVirk AMMY VIRK as BALVINDER SINGH SANDHU!!! PS-this one is special to me as our Dil Da Raja Amrinder portrays the role of our beloved coach SANDHU SIR because of whom we have all become better cricketers. What an honour to be coached for the film by the World Cup Winner Himself #LoveYouSandhuSir PPS- both are real characters, On and Off screen. I think all my ‘PROFASHNULS’ will agree.” Interestingly, Balwinder Singh Sandhu has also been coaching Ranveer and his team of ‘83 to prep for their roles in Kabir’s film.

(Also Read: '83: Ranveer Singh introduces Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani in the new character poster)

From the past one week, everyday Ranveer has been sharing a character poster of every actor from the film. From Sahil Khatter to Chirag Patil to Harrdy Sandhu to Jatin Sarna, the Gully Boy star, who himself will be seen as Kapil Dev in the film, has shared the first looks of each of his team members on social media. Also, as per a report, a grand launch event will be held in Hyderabad where posters will be unveiled in the presence of the reel and real team 1983. At the same, is also expected to attend along with all the team mates of 1983’s World Cup winning team.

Check it out:

The shooting of the film has taken place in the UK where Ranveer and his boys had shot for a long schedule. Deepika will be seen playing Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev on the big screen and fans have been waiting to see her look as the legendary cricketer’s wife. It was in 2019 on Ranveer’s birthday that his first look as Kapil Dev was shared and it left the internet in awe of how well the Padmaavat star could nail his look. For his role, Ranveer also spent 10 days in New Delhi with Kapil Dev to pick up nuances for his character before leaving for shooting. The film is helmed by Kabir Khan and produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Madhu Mantena Varma. It will release on April 10, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More