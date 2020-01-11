'83 Poster: Tahir Raj Bhasin pulls off Sunil Gavaskar's signature straight drive

'83 Poster: Check out Tahir Raj Bhasin's character poster right here. He is playing the role of former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.

'83 has been in the news since the announcement of the movie. Many first look and BTS photos were released by the makers. And now, makers have released a character poster of Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is playing the role of Sunil Gavaskar in the movie. Ranveer took to his Instagram to share the same. He captioned the same as,"TAHIR RAJ BHASIN as The Little Master SUNIL GAVASKAR #ThisIs83 @tahirrajbhasin @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish @mantenamadhu #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany @pvrpictures @83thefilm"

Tahir too shared the poster and captioned it as," Inki batting ne dushman ke chakke chuda diye! Essaying the Little Master's role has been such a humbling experience.Presenting the man, the legend, #SunilGavaskar! #ThisIs83 @ranveersingh @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish @mantenamadhu #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany @pvrpictures @83thefilm." A few hours ago, Ranveer had first shared the poster of film's name which was written in colours of yellow and gold. Sharing the poster, Ranveer wrote, “It’s coming @83thefilm.” The poster was rather plain.

Check it out right below.

Speaking of the movie, the same is a biographical sports drama film directed by Kabir Khan and jointly produced by Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, and Sajid Nadiadwala and bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment. The ensemble cast comprises of Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, and Sahil Khattar. The movie follows the life of Kapil Dev and how he became the captain of the India national cricket team and how the team won the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The movie is all set to release on 10 April 2020.

Did you like the poster? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Read More