'83: Ranveer Singh and his squad’s FIRST POSTER will leave you stumped and ready for the World Cup

'83 starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

It was on ’s birthday that the makers of Kabir Khan’s ‘83 revealed the first look of the actor as Kapil Dev in the film. And since the past few weeks, the Padmaavat actor has been introducing actors as cricketers from the World Cup winning sqaud of 1983. Ranveer Singh is playing the role of legendary crickter Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directorial film 83 and he has been sharing the posters of Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jatin Sarna, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk and Jiiva, among others as various members of the Indian cricket team of 1983.

Now today, in order to launch the first look poster of the film, Megastars of South cinema, Kamal Haasan and Akkineni Nagarjuna, have collaborated with '83's director Kabir Khan to present the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film. That’s right! And as we speak, the entire cast of ‘83 is present at the event in Chennai and has revealed the first look of the film. Talking about the film, ‘83 is based on India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win and while Ranveer Singh will essay the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev, plays his wife, Romi Bhatia. For all those who don’t know, the film was extensively shot in England.

In an interview, Kamal Haasan shared that it is a matter of pride to promote the film that will recreate the moments of the iconic matches. “I am happy to bring to my people the story of the team of inspired men captained by Kapil Dev who fought against all odds and won India's greatest sporting triumph,” he had said. Besides Ranveer and Deepika, the cast of the film includes Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh, Ammy Virk as Balvinder, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri and R Badree as Sunil Valson. '83 is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

