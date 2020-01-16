'83: Ranveer Singh BLUSHES as Saqib Saleem dedicates his latest shirtless picture to him; Check it out

Recently, Saqib shared a shirtless picture on his Instagram account which he dedicated to his '83 co-star Ranveer Singh who will portray the role of Kapil Dev in the film.

Kabir Khan's '83 starring had created a big buzz among the audience since the first look of Ranveer as Kapil Dev was out. Fans went completely crazy when another still from the film where the actor pulled off his iconic Natraj shot was out. Now the makers are teasing the fans with new character posters from the film that is being released everyday. Saqib Saleem will portray the role of Mohinder Amarnath also called as Jimmy who is the finest Indian batsman against express pace.

Recently, Saqib shared a shirtless picture on his Instagram account which he dedicated to his '83 co-star Ranveer Singh who will portray the role of Kapil Dev in the film. Showing off his washboard abs, Saqib wrote, "Anything for my captain! This ones for you as promised @ranveersingh . #humpdaymotivation #teamplayer #casuallyshowingoff #instamood #abs." To this Ranveer commented, "Hehehehehehe *sharrma gyaa*" with a blush emoji. Even Saqib's sister and actress commented, "Bas karo balak." A few days back, Ranveer had shared Saqib's look as Mohinder Amarnath.

Check out Saqib Saleem's post here:

Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 pays tribute to Kapil Dev for his game-changing performance in the Cricket World Cup final held between India and West Indies in 1983. Besides Ranveer Singh essaying the lead, the film boasts of a rich ensemble starring as Romi Devi and other actors Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, and Sahil Khattar. The film produced by Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to hit the screens on the 10th April 2020.

Credits :Instagram

