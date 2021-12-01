83: Ranveer Singh & Co are full of swag as they join Pankaj Tripathi, Kabir Khan in a BTS pic from the set

After a long wait, fans finally got to witness and relive India's 1983 World Cup victory on Tuesday when the trailer of 83 was released. Starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev along with other stars as cricketers of the 1983 Indian team, the film is all set to release this month. Now, after the great response to the trailer, a photo of Ranveer along with his on screen squad is going viral and it is for all the right reasons.

Saqib Saleem, who will be seen as Mohinder Amarnath, took to his Instagram handle and shared a behind-the-scenes moment from the shoot days of 83. In the photo, Ranveer along with other stars could be seen clad in blue blazers and pants as they posed with Pankaj Tripathi, who plays PR Man Singh and director Kabir Khan. The swag of Ranveer's team was unmissable as they slipped into the skin of each of the players from the original 1983 World Cup team.

Take a look:

The photo featured Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khatter, Saqib Saleem, Dhairya Karva, Chirag Patil, Jatin Sarna, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Nishant Dahiya, Dinker Sharma, Adinath Kothare, R Badree along with Ranveer Singh, Pankaj and Khan. The film is directed by Khan and has been shot in Scotland and London. It is backed by Vishnuvardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala, Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and 83 Film Ltd. Deepika Padukone will also be seen as Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia in the film. It is all set to release on December 24, 2021.

