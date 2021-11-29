83: Ranveer Singh & Co join Deepika Padukone to quote Kapil Dev, drop a new POSTER ahead of trailer launch

A film that can be called the most anticipated release of 2021 is Ranveer Singh starrer 83. Showcasing India's journey to lifting its first World Cup in 1983, 83 will showcase Ranveer as Kapil Dev. The film will also feature Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev. The trailer of the film is all set to be dropped tomorrow, i.e. Tuesday. However, ahead of it, the promotions are on and now, Deepika, Ranveer and others from cast have shared a new poster.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer quoted Kapil Dev's statement about what his mother told him. He wrote, "“Bachpan se meri mumma mujhe sirf ek hee cheez kehti aayi hai - Beta jeet ke aana, koi best of shest of luck nahi. Bas jeet ke aana.”-Kapil Dev, 1983." Deepika Padukone and Kabir Khan also shared the same post. In the poster, we get to see Ranveer as Kapil Dev and other cast members including Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Jiiva and more as other players of the 1983 World Cup winning team. We also get to see the team running on the ground with fans cheering for them post victory.

Take a look:

For 83, the makers have waited for almost 2 years to release the film in theatres. The Ranveer starrer was supposed to release in April 2020. However, due to the COVID 19 outbreak, the theatres were shut down and hence, the film's release was affected. Now, it is all set to release next month and ahead of it, Ranveer, Deepika and other actors have been sharing updates about it. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and backed by him, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala. It is all set to hit the theatres on December 24, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Also Read|Ranveer Singh’s victorious run & his team’s celebratory mood in 83’s new poster will get you excited