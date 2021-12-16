83: Ranveer Singh features on Burj Khalifa, Deepika Padukone can't keep her eyes off of him

The release of the upcoming sports drama 83 starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is just around the corner and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to brace audiences for its premiere. Now, on Thursday, the team reached Burj Khalifa to promote the film in the most quirky manner. While doing so, there came a moment when Deepika Padukone couldn’t take her eyes from her hubby and fans are absolutely loving it.

In the viral photos, Ranveer Singh can be seen acing the glitzy game in a golden ensemble. While his ladylove aces her style game in red. The two adorably spend gala time together while watching Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev on Burj Khalifa. However, what caught fan’s attention more was the way how Deepika kept adorably staring at Ranveer Singh. Sharing an infectious smile, the duo looked absolutely cute together as the camera captured them together. Moreover, Ranveer Singh also took to Instagram to share his quirky OOTD with fans online.

Take a look at it below:

Directed by Kabir Khan, ‘83 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson production. The plot of ‘83 is based on the story of the 1983 World Cup victory of the Indian cricket team. ‘83 stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in prominent roles. After facing several delays, the movie is all set to hit the silver screens on December 24, 2020.

