’83: Ranveer Singh is full of life & plays cricket quite well REVEALS legend Kapil Dev

‘83 starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is directed by Kabir Khan and will hit the screens in 2020

One of the most anticipated films of 2020 is undoubtedly, Kabir Khan’s ‘83 starring . After a marathon shooting in England, the makers, as we speak, have wrapped up the shooting of the film, and it was on Ranveer Singh’s birthday that the makers released the first look of the actor as Kapil Dev from the film. Such was the resemblance between Ranveer and Kapil Dev that fans tagged Ranveer as a mirror image of the legendary cricketer. Now, since a few days, the makers of ‘83 have been dropping the first look posters of the entire squad. From Harrdy Sandhu, Dinker Sharma, Chirag Patil to Tahir Raj Bhasin to others, we have been introduced to the squad of 83.

Now, in order to prep up for the role, it was being reported that Ranveer Singh visited Kapil Dev at his residence in New Delhi and spent ample time with him to learn the nuances of the game and during a recent interview, legendary cricketer opened up on Ranveer Singh as he said that the actor is full of life and plays cricket quite well. “Ranveer Singh is full of life. He plays cricket quite well. When we were together, he would keep on asking me stories of that era, how it was like with the team, the camaraderie and so on. He wanted to get into the mood."

Now as per latest reports, Kabir Khan’s films poster will be launched on January 26, 2020 in Hyderabad and since the film will be released in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the makers want to host the poster launch in Hyderabad in order to cash in on the surrounding the buzz of the film. In the film, Ranveer Singh will be paired opposite , who will play the role of his on-screen wife, Romi Dev, and the shooting of the film was extensively done in England.

Credits :Bollywood Life

Read More