'83: Ranveer Singh getting caught in the act with Jatin Sarna will leave you in splits; Watch Video

Ranveer Singh and '83 co-star Jatin Sarna take their bromance to another level and it is surely the best thing on the internet today.

's sharp wit and sense of humour aren't unknown to us. From pulling off unconventional outfits to bringing up the energy at almost every event, Ranveer Singh knows spontaneity! The actor is nothing less than a breath of fresh air and that is evident not only in his films but also at his public appearances. It is owing to this infectious energy that Ranveer remains the talk of the town. Be it his film, his social media PDA for wifey Deepika, his airport looks, promotional strategies and more, Ranveer Singh is a perfect 10 on 10.

Recently, a video of Ranveer Singh and his '83 co-star Jatin Sarna's fun banter surfaced online and it is surely the best thing on the internet today. Ranveer and Jatin were seen kissing each other in the video. Seems like the two got caught in the act while the team of ‘83 was traveling on a bus. After the group had a hearty laugh at the two, Ranveer Singh referred to and said, "Tumhari bhabhi live par hai, dekh rahi hai kya ho raha hai.

There sure is a lot of love amongst the cast of #83TheFilm. pic.twitter.com/CV5m2jMl5r — Filmfare (@filmfare) January 30, 2020

Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 stars Ranveer Singh in the lead. The actor steps into the shoes of Kapil Dev whereas Deepika Padukone will be seen as his wife Romi Devi. Besides Ranveer and Deepika, the film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, Dinker Sharma, Jatin Sarna, Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Parvatii Nair and others in pivotal roles.

Credits :FilmfareTwitter

