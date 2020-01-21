'83: Ranveer Singh introduces Addinath M Kothare as finest gentleman cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar in new poster

Ranveer Singh unveils Addinath M Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar in the new poster of '83.

unveils the 11th cricketer of the '83 team and introduces us to Addinath M Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, addressing him as the Colonel. The actor who is essaying the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama '83, has been teasing the fans with new character posters each day. Unveiling a player each day, Ranveer is keeping the fans excited for the film. The Kabir Khan directorial pays tribute to the cricket legend Kapil Dev who is credited for the 1983 World Cup Win against West Indies. The cricketer returned from the pitch after upping the scoreboard with 175 runs in the finals which fetched team India 183 runs, thus lifting the coveted trophy.

A while ago, Ranveer shared a new poster featuring Addinath M Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar. Calling him the finest gentleman cricketer, the actor unveiled the 11th member of the team. "THE COLONEL !!! The finest exponent of the drive and the finest gentleman cricketer. Presenting @adinathkothare as DILIP VENGSARKAR", he captioned his post.

Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 is slated for April 10, 2020 release. Besides Ranveer Singh essaying the lead, the film stars as Romi Devi. The sports drama reunites real life couple Ranveer and Deepika on the screen 2 years after Padmaavat, which was their last release together.

Credits :Instagram

