’83: Ranveer Singh introduces Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal; Calls him ‘Dynamic’

Today, Ranveer Singh took to social media to introduce Harry Sandhu as Madan Lal in Kabir Khan’s ‘83

Since the past one week or so, , who will be essaying the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s ’83, has been sharing character posters of his squad. From Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny, Ranveer has been introducing his reel squad and today, Ranveer Singh brightened up the day when he shared the first look of Harrdy Sandhu, who will be essaying the role of Madan Lal in the film.

Alongside the poster of Harrdy Sandhu, Ranveer Singh wrote, “PUNJAB DA GABRU VEER !!! Presenting @harrdysandhu as the Dynamic MADAN LAL!!! #ThisIs83…” Now for all those who don’t know, Madan Lal, who took the crucial wicket of Sir Vivian Richards during the 1983 World Cup final, trained Harrdy Sandhu for the film as in an interview, the ‘Punjab Da Gabru Veer’ said that while spending time at the Bangalore's national camp, he was trained by Madan Lal himself.

Now as per latest reports, Kabir Khan’s films poster will be launched on January 26, 2020 in Hyderabad. For all those who don’t know, the film will be released in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and because it is a trilingual offering, the makers want to host the poster launch in Hyderabad in order to generate buzz about the movie among the South audience. In the film, Ranveer Singh will be paired opposite , who will play the role of his on-screen wife, Romi Dev, and the shooting of the film was extensively done in England.

