'83: Ranveer Singh introduces Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani in the new character poster

Ranveer Singh introduces Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani in the new character poster of '83 and refers to him as 'The Golden Glove'.

will soon be seen stepping into the shoes of cricketer Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's upcoming film '83. The film brings back the 1983 India vs West Indies World Cup memories where India took away the trophy after Kapil Dev single-handedly upped the scoreboard by 175 runs, taking India to 266 for 8, leading by 31 runs. The first look poster of Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev has already set the buzz around the film sky high and now the actor is unveiling the members of the '83 team one by one.

Just a while ago, Ranveer Singh introduced Sahil Khatter as Syed Kirmani in the new character poster of '83. "THE GOLDEN GLOVE Kiri Bhai da Javab nahi! Presenting @issahilkhattar as the one and only SYED KIRMANI !!! #WicketKeeper #VibeMaster", Ranveer captioned the picture where Sahil Khatter is seen wicket keeping like a pro. The actor is all padded up to play the role of Syed Kirmani. Check it out:

Earlier, Ranveer has also unveiled Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny and Hardy Sandhu as Madan Lal. The actor has already introduced us to 8 members of the team and we can't wait to meet another 3.

Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 is slated for April 10, 2020 release. Besides Ranveer Singh essaying the lead, the film also stars as his wife Romi Devi and brings the real-life couple back together on the celluloid.

