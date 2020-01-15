'83: Ranveer Singh shares FIRST LOOK of Chirag Patil who plays his legendary father Sandeep Patil

The new character poster features Chirag Patil. He plays the role of his father Sandeep Patil aka Sandy Storm. Check out a fresh character poster from Ranveer Singh’s 83 right here.

'83 is one of the most awaited movies of the year and has been teasing about the movie of late by unveiling character posters from his upcoming film. He earlier shared first looks of actors Jatin Sarna, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva and Tahir Raj Bhasin. And now, he shared the character poster of Chirag Patil, who is playing the role of his father, Sandeep Patil. Sharing the poster, Ranveer wrote,"SANDY STORM! He’s a Chip off the Old Block ! @iamchiragpatil plays his Father #SandeepPatil in @83thefilm ! #madlegit #ThisIs83 @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish @mantenamadhu #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @ipritamofficial @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany @pvrpictures." The movie will hit the screens on April 10 this year.

Chirag also shared the poster and wrote," As a boy I idolized him; now I aspire to be a man like him. How fortunate must I be to portray my superhero on screen.The man who took India to the finals Presenting Mumbai ka Sandstorm, Sandeep Patil! #ThisIs83."

Check out the poster right below.

Speaking of the movie, the same is a sports drama which is directed by Kabir Khan. The movie is jointly produced by Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, and Sajid Nadiadwala and is bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment. Viewers are waiting for the character posters of other actors such as Deepika Padukone, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, and Sahil Khattar. The movie will follow Kapil Dev's life and how he became the captain of the India national cricket team and how the team won the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

