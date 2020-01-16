’83: Ranveer Singh shares first look of Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad and dubs him as ‘Sabse Shararti’; See Pic

Today, Ranveer Singh took to social media to share the first look of Dinker Sharma in Kabir Khan’s film and introduces him as Kirti Azad. Take a look!

Today, took to social media to share the first look of Dinker Sharma in ’83 and introduced him as Kirti Azad in the film. Alongside the first look of Dinker Sharma as Kirti Singh, Ranveer Singh dubbed him as ‘Sabse Shararti’. Since the last couple of days, the makers of Kabir Khan’s ’83 have been sharing first-look posters of the cast of the film and after sharing former cricketers Yashpal Sharma (Jatin Sarna), Mohinder Amarnath (Saqib Saleem), K Srikkanth (Jiiva) and Sunil Gavaskar (Tahir Raj Bhasin)’s look, today, Ranveer Singh shared Kirti Azad’s look from the film which will be played by Dinker Sharma.

For all those who don’t know, Kirit Azad was a right-hand batsman and an offspinner in the Indian cricket team that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup. It was on Ranveer Singh’s birthday last year that the makers of ’83 dropped the first look of the actor as Kapil Dev. In another photo, Ranveer Singh is seen playing Kapil Dev’s famous Natraj shot. After a marathon shooting in England last year, the shooting of the film has finally wrapped up and Ranveer Singh has started shooting for Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In Kabir Khan’s ’83, will be seen playing his onscreen wife, Romi.

Kabir Khan’s ‘83 narrates the story of India’s World Cup victory in 1983 when the Indian team was headlined by Kapil Dev. ’83 is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More