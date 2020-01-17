'83: Ranveer Singh shares FIRST LOOK of Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny; Calls him 'Ferocious and Deadly'

starrer sports drama '83, has been creating a lot of stir ever since its announcement. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Ranveer as ace cricketer Kapil Dev. It happens to be one of the most-awaited films of 2020 and people can't wait to see Ranveer spread his charm on the big screen with this biopic. The makers have been leaving no stones unturned to keep the fans hooked until the film finally hits the screens on 10 April this year.

Just a few moments back, the Gully Boy took to his social media to tease his fans further and shared the first look of his co-star Nishant Dahiya from the film. Yes, he introduced Nishant as Roger Binny. He captioned the same as, 'RIP IT LIKE ROG!!! IMPOSING, FEROCIOUS & DEADLY!!! Presenting @nishantdahhiya as the famed all-rounder #RogerBinny'. For those who don't know, Roger Michael Humphrey Binny, was the first Anglo-Indian to play cricket for India. He was an all-rounder and is remembered for his impressive bowling performance in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. He was the highest wicket taker during the match

Take a look at Nishant Dahiya's first look here:

'83 is helmed by ace director Kabir Singh and Ranveer's wifey is also one of the producers of the film. Apart from Ranveer, the film has an ensemble cast of many popular faces including Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani,jiiva, and Sahil Khattar. The story chronicles around Dev's journey of life and how he became the captain of the Indian National Cricket Team and led to the historical win of the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Since the last couple of days, the makers of Kabir Khan’s ’83 have been sharing first-look posters of the cast of the film. After a marathon shooting in England last year, the shooting has finally wrapped up and Ranveer Singh has already kick-started shooting for his next, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. What you think about this poster? Are you exicted to watch Ranveer as Kapil Dev on the big screen? Let us know in the comment section below.

