'83: Ranveer Singh shares some BTS pictures of Ammy Virk learning few skills from Balwinder Singh Sandhu

The most talked-about film '83 starring as Kapil Dev has been creating a buzz since the announcement of the movie was made. For the past one week or so, Ranveer has been unveiling the character posters of his squad. Today, Singh shared a poster of Punjabi star Ammy Virk who transformed into the ‘swingin sardarji’ Balwinder Singh Sandhu of the 1983 World Cup Winning team. During the 1983 World Cup tournament, Balwinder Singh Sandhu was one of the medium pace bowlers who could spin the ball and leave the batsmen surprised.

And after releasing the character poster, Ranveer even shared some pictures of Ammy getting trained for his character in the film. In the picture, we can see Ammy Virk getting trained by the ace cricketer Balwinder Singh Sandhu for his onscreen character. From the pictures we can make out that the Punjabi star and the Indian bowler are having a gala time with each other. After sharing the character poster of Ammy Virk, Ranveer wrote, "*Cue track* It’s the SWINGIN’ SARDARJI !!! Presenting @AmmyVirk AMMY VIRK as BALVINDER SINGH SANDHU!!! PS-this one is special to me as our Dil Da Raja Amrinder portrays the role of our beloved coach SANDHU SIR because of whom we have all become better cricketers. What an honour to be coached for the film by the World Cup Winner Himself #LoveYouSandhuSir PPS- both are real characters, On and Off screen. I think all my ‘PROFASHNULS’ will agree.”

Check out the BTS pictures shared by Ranveer Singh here:

'83 is helmed by ace director Kabir Singh and Ranveer's wifey is also one of the producers of the film. Apart from Ranveer, the film has an ensemble cast of many popular faces including Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Jiiva, and Sahil Khattar. The story chronicles around Dev's journey of life and how he became the captain of the Indian National Cricket Team and led to the historical win of the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

