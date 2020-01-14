'83: Ranveer Singh starrer introduces Jatin Sarna as the fearless batsman Yashpal Sharma in the NEW POSTER

After revealing actor Jiiva's look as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Tahir Raj Bhasin's look as Sunil Gavaskar and Saqib Saleem's look as Mohinder Amarnath, the makers have released Jatin Sarna's look from Ranveer Singh starrer '83.

Kabir Khan's '83 starring had created a big buzz among the audience since the first look of Ranveer as Kapil Dev was out. Fans went completely crazy when another still from the film where the actor pulled off his iconic Natraj shot was out. Now the makers are teasing the fans with new character posters from the film that is being released everyday. After revealing actor Jiiva's look as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Tahir Raj Bhasin's look as Sunil Gavaskar and Saqib Saleem's look as Mohinder Amarnath, the makers have released Jatin Sarna's look today.

Jatin Sarna will be portraying the role of Yashpal Sharma who was an explosive middle-order batsman who played at the turn of the 1980s. Sharing Jatin's look as Yashpay Sharma in the new character poster, south actor Jiiva wrote, "The fearless batsman who could single handedly change the game for India. Presenting the next devil — #YashpalSharma! #ThisIs83." Even Ranveer Singh shared the character poster and wrote, "GUTSY & GLORIOUS! Enter the Exponent of Explosive willow-wielding that could change any game! Presenting @thejatinsarna as #YashpalSharma #ThisIs83. Iss baar Chhattri nahi, Bhai ka Balla bolega!!!"

Check out Jatin Sarna' s look as Yashpal Sharma:

A few days back, Ranveer had even shared the logo of the film. Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 pays tribute to Kapil Dev for his game-changing performance in the Cricket World Cup final held between India and West Indies in 1983. Besides Ranveer Singh essaying the lead, the film boasts of a rich ensemble starring as Romi Devi and other actors Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, and Sahil Khattar. The film produced by Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to hit the screens on the 10th April 2020.

