'83: Ranveer Singh unveils Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, the strokeplay expert of the Indian Cricket team

Ranveer Singh introduces actor Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, the South Indian strokeplay expert of the Indian Cricket team in the new character poster of '83.

starrer '83 has been in the news ever since director Kabir Khan announced the film. The buzz around the sports drama reached sky high when the makers of the film dropped its first poster featuring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. Another still from the film where the actor pulled off his iconic Natraj shot made the cricket lovers go gaga and now the makers are teasing the fans with new character posters from the film.

Not long ago, Ranveer Singh shared the character poster of Tahir Raj Bhasin playing Sunil Gavaskar in the film and recently the actor has unveiled another player from the '83 Cricket team. Ranveer took to his Instagram handle and introduced actor Jiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, the South Indian strokeplay sensation of the Indian Cricket Team. "IT’S CHIKA, MACHA !!! The Swashbuckling South Indian Strokeplay Sensation! Presenting @actorjiiva as #KrishnamachariSrikkanth! #ThisIs83", the actor captioned his post.

Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 pays tribute to Kapil Dev for his game-changing performance in the Cricket World Cup final held between India and West Indies in 1983. Besides Ranveer Singh essaying the lead, the film boasts of a rich ensemble starring as Romi Devi and other actors Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, and Sahil Khattar.

The film recreates the legendary win on the screen through the lens of director Kabir Khan and is slated for April 10, 2020 release.

