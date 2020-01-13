'83: Ranveer Singh unveils Saqib Saleem's FIRST LOOK as the 'Comeback King of India' Mohinder Amarnath

Ranveer Singh introduces actor Saqib Saleem as Mohinder ‘Jimmy’ Amarnath as the Indomitable Comeback King of India in the new character poster of '83.

The most awaited film of the year 2020, Kabir Khan's '83 starring had created a big buzz among the audience since the first look of Ranveer as Kapil Dev was out. Another still from the film where the actor pulled off his iconic Natraj shot made the cricket lovers go gaga and now the makers are teasing the fans with new character posters from the film. After revealing actor Jiiva's look as Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Tahir Raj Bhasin's look as Sunil Gavaskar, the makers have released Saqib Saleem's look from the film.

Saqib Saleem who will portray the role of Mohinder Amarnath also called as Jimmy is the finest Indian batsman against express pace. Saqib looks splendid as Mohinder Amarnath in the still. Ranveer Singh himself has shared Saqib's look on his Instagram account. Sharing his look, Ranveer wrote, "Courage of a Lion. Nerves of Steel. The Indomitable Comeback King of India. Presenting @saqibsaleem as MOHINDER ‘JIMMY’ AMARNATH" with a bat and World Cup emoji. A few days back, Ranveer had even shared the logo of the film.

Check out Saqib Saleem's look here:

Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 pays tribute to Kapil Dev for his game-changing performance in the Cricket World Cup final held between India and West Indies in 1983. Besides Ranveer Singh essaying the lead, the film boasts of a rich ensemble starring as Romi Devi and other actors Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, and Sahil Khattar. The film produced by Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to hit the screens on the 10th April 2020.

Also Read: '83: Ranveer Singh unveils Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, the strokeplay expert of the Indian Cricket team

Credits :Instagram

Read More