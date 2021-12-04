83: Rohit Shetty congratulates ‘chota bhai’ Ranveer Singh for the tremendous response on the trailer; WATCH

Ranveer Singh led ‘83’ is one of the hottest films currently in the Hindi film industry. Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is one of the most prestigious and anticipated films which is expected to set the cash registers ringing on the box office. Makers of the film recently revealed the trailer and the audience reacted tremendously to it. Ranveer’s transformation as Kapil Dev has been appreciated massively especially the on-point dialogue delivery. After the theaters opened up post-COVID lockdown, Rohit Shetty’s directorial ‘Sooryavanshi’ is the first film to become a blockbuster.

Ranveer Singh portrayed the role of Simmba in the film and inspired several entertaining moments in the cinema halls for the audience. Sooryavanshi is currently streaming on Netflix. Sooryavanshi director Rohit took to Instagram and congratulated Ranveer Singh for the epic response to 83’s trailer in terms of engagement on social media and YouTube. Rohit called Ranveer Singh his ‘chota bhai’ and also mentioned that 83 will be the biggest blockbuster of 2021. He wrote, “Stadium maine khola Lekin ball stadium ke bahar Mera Chota bhai Marega!

83 trailer crosses 75 million views across all languages. Watch out for the BIGGEST BLOCKBUSTER OF 2021. 83 IN CINEMAS 24th DEC”.

Take a look:

Rohit and Ranveer worked together for the first time in a series of action-oriented advertisements. Their first film together ‘Simmba’ became the highest-grossing film of Rohit Shetty’s filmography till that point. Rohit will be shooting for the final schedule for his upcoming comedy ‘Cirkus’ with Ranveer Singh, which might get a theatrical release in 2022.

