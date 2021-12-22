83 Screening: Ranveer Singh, Kapil Dev & Kabir Khan's bromance is unmissable as they slay on red carpet

We are just a few days away from the release of Ranveer Singh starrer 83. The excitement around the film is too much and ever since the trailer of this film was released fans have been eagerly waiting for the film. For the past couple of days, the team is busy promoting their sports drama and holding a special screening of the film. Today yet again there is a screening for which we can see Ranveer Singh, director Kabir Khan and others make quite a statement on the red carpet.

In the picture, we can see Ranveer Singh looking dapper in an all-white attire. He can be seen slaying in a white tuxedo with a black bow. Ranveer has worn black sunglasses, tied his hair in a ponytail and completed his look with black shoes. Kabir Khan on the other hand can be seen in a completely opposite colour. He is wearing a black suit. Both Kabir and Ranveer make quite a great team and their camaraderie is visible on the red carpet as well. From hugging each other to posing together, they made quite a statement. Even Kapil Dev made a stylish entry and could be seen hugging and kissing Ranveer.

Take a look:

83 is based on the iconic historic win of India winning the world cup under the leadership of Kapil Dev. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the sports drama is all set to hit the theatres on December 24 of this month.

Meanwhile, talking about Ranveer Singh’s work front he recently wrapped up shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s Delhi schedule. Apart from this, Ranveer will be collaborating with Rohit Shetty for the third time for Cirkus alongside Jaqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde.

