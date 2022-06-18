83 to Simmba: 5 enjoyable Ranveer Singh films to binge-watch this monsoon weekend

Yet another week has gone by in the blink of an eye and the weekend is finally here to relax and rejuvenate. Weekends are to unwind, retire, and relax after a week full of commitments, deadlines, and targets. The monsoons have already set in and with the fear of the new wave of Covid-19 flitting over the head, it is tough to move out of the house. In other words, it means it’s time to binge on some good enjoyable content over the monsoon weekend. Ranveer Singh, who has already etched his place in Bollywood as an actor par excellence, has got you covered with respect to what you can watch this weekend, in the comfort of your home, with a bowl of popcorn and a glass of chilled coke.

Here is a list of 5 Ranveer Singh films that can be binge-watched over the weekend:

1. 83 (Netflix): The underdog story of the Indian Cricket Team clinching their first-ever Cricket World Cup is a story for the ages. Available on Netflix, this historical sports drama helmed by Kabir Khan is not just engaging but enthralling too. Ranveer Singh gives a knockout performance in his nuanced act of essaying the role of Kapil Dev, the captain of the then World Cup winning team.

2. Dil Dhadakne Do (Netflix): This ensemble family drama about a dysfunctional family, set on a cruise for the most part of it, is your perfect weekend watch. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the story revolves around how the Mehra family struggles with their relationships. Ranveer Singh as Kabir Mehra, who aspires to be a jet pilot, is made to give up on his dream to become a pilot. This perfectly layered film is worth your time.

3. Jayeshbhai Jordaar (Amazon Prime): This comedy drama, set in the heartland of India, talks about Jayeshbhai, essayed by Ranveer Singh, who struggles to cope with a family where the girl child is killed before birth. The film stirs an important discussion of the foeticide of a girl child and is very sensitively handled by director Divyang Thakkar.

4. Band Baaja Baaraat (Amazon Prime): This comedy drama of 2 budding entrepreneurs who start their marriage management company and end up falling in love. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, this movie about love and loss is your perfect weekend watch and will keep you thoroughly entertained.

5. Simmba (ZEE5): Rohit Shetty’s cop action drama about a corrupt police officer, Simmba, who course corrects himself due to a series of unfortunate events, is your perfect weekend watch. This drama is high on action and emotions and can be enjoyed with the entire family this weekend.

