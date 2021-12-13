83 song Bigadne De: Ranveer Singh & Co prep for finals, enjoy team time before creating history in a fun track

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 is all set to release this month and ahead of it, the songs of the film are the talk of the town. The previous song Lehra Do was a perfect anthem for the nation to celebrate the wins and now, the new song Bigadne De is out and it is bound to win your hearts. The song is a light-hearted track showcasing the spirit of the Indian cricket team portrayed well by Ranveer Singh and his team.

Taking to his social media handle, Ranveer dropped the video of the song and it certainly takes us back in time when Kapil Dev and his team India must have prepped to head for the finals. In the video of ‘Bigadne De’, we get to see the prep and behind-the-scenes fun of team India before they set out to create history. From enjoying drinks at a bar to having fun on the bus, we see Ranveer and his boys doing everything before scripting history for India. Sung by Benny Dayal and music by Pritam, Bigadne De is bound to strike a chord with all those who believe in work had, play harder.

Take a look:

Talking about the cast of 83, Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev. It also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sheetal Vinod Talwar, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. It is set to hit the screens on December 24, 2021.

Also Read|Monday Motivation: Ranveer Singh shares jaw dropping PHOTOS of his chiselled abs, says 'process is the prize'