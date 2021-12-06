83 Song Lehra Do: Ranveer Singh's cricket team pays a patriotic ode to the country in emotional track.

Ranveer Singh will be returning to the big screen this month as his much talked about sports drama 83 is set to hit the theatres on Christmas. For the unversed, the actor will be playing the legendary Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's 83. Today, the makers released the film's first song which is full of patriotism.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer announced the release of Lehra Do. If you haven't guessed by now, the song's title refers to India's tricolour. The song's video features team India's triumphant journey during the 1983 World Cup that began with a poor performance by our cricket team.

Kabir Khan taps into the patriotic emotions with this song and even the video. Announcing the song's release, Ranveer said, "Gear up for glory! #LehraDo song out now - LINK IN BIO 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D. #ThisIs83."

Check out Lehra Do song from 83 below:

The sports drama will also feature Deepika Padukone essaying the role of Roma Dev. The movie will mark Ranveer and Deepika’s first collaboration post their wedding in 2018. Apart from Ranveer & Deepika, the sports drama will also star Jiiva, Hardy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Chirag Patil, Adinath Kothare and Jatin Sharma among others.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh has an epic reaction to Deepika Padukone’s PICS with Vijay Varma; Find out