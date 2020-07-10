‘83: Tahir Raj Bhasin wishes Sunil Gavaskar on his birthday: It was encouraging & daunting to have him on sets

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin will be seen in ‘83 as Sunil Gavaskar. As the legend turned 71, the actor wished him and shared how the legendary cricketer has contributed to Indian cricket.

If there is one cricketer who changed the face of Indian cricket, it was Sunil Gavasker. The legendary cricketer who was also a part of the 1983 world cup winning cricket team and played alongside Kapil Dev, has turned a year older today. On his birthday, the reel Sunil Gavaskar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, who will be seen in upcoming sports drama ‘83, wished him and remembered how the cricketer’s presence on the sets was inspiring yet daunting for him while shooting.

In a statement, Tahir thanked the cricketer for being a source of inspiration for many sports persons in the country and wished him on his birthday. He said, “I would like to wish him a very Happy Birthday, good health, great energy and a lifetime of happiness. I would also like to thank him for the generations of sports men and women that his grit, commitment and career has inspired.” Further talking about his presence on the film’s set, Tahir shared it was good to have him there but also daunting.

Tahir said, “It was incredibly encouraging and at the same time daunting to have Sunil Gavaskar visit the sets of 83. He has an aura of ease and style that charmed everyone. Spending time with the master also helped me understand the mind of a champion sports star and how it battles challenges. This is something that I have imbibed and continue to carry with me long after we wrapped the film's shoot.”

Here is a photo of Sunil Gavaskar and Tahir Raj Bhasin:

The actor who was last seen in Sushant Singh Rajput and starrer Chhichhore is gearing up for the release of and starrer sports drama. While the film had been postponed, it is now being reported that it may release on Christmas 2020. Talking about it, Tahir said, “Public health and safety has to be the first priority in our new world and I’m elated that once the dust settles and adequate safety norms are put in place the audience will finally watch the film in theatres.” He further highlighted how the entire team of the film wanted it to be enjoyed by people in theatres as collective viewing will help everyone feel the emotion of the historical event of Indian cricket. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and an announcement of the official release date is awaited.

