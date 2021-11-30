83 Trailer OUT: Ranveer Singh & Co recreate historical moment as Kapil Dev's squad, Deepika Padukone impresses

Ever since the first look of 83 was released fans were eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film. Well, just a couple of days ago, it was announced that the trailer will be released today. In fact, just the teaser created so much hype. Well, today finally the trailer is out and it is a visual treat for all those who have actually witnessed the 1983 World Cup match. For those who did not, do not be disheartened as the trailer will do complete justice and take you back in that era.

The trailer begins with a scene from 1983, India vs Zimbabwe match. The moment Ranveer Singh makes an entry into the frame you would be stunned by his transformation. From his looks to his body language to his dialect, everything sounds so similar to Kapil Dev. Cricket has always been the favourite of many and a biopic on one of the most-loved players will definitely be a visual treat to watch on the silver screen. Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev’s wife will impress you as well. This is the first time that we would get to watch the husband-wife duo sharing the screen space after their marriage. Pankaj Tripathi too will entertain you in whatever you see him in the trailer. Everything about the trailer will take you back to those era’s.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking on the work front, you all already know Ranveer Singh is shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani these days. A day back, a photo featuring Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani had gone viral on social media.

Apart from this, Ranveer will be collaborating with Rohit Shetty for the third time for Cirkus alongside Jaqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. He also has 83 coming up and a lot of exciting projects are lined up in his kitty.

