83 Trailer Twitter reaction: Ranveer Singh & co, Deepika Padukone's act is a 'Sure shot winner' say fans

After a long wait, the trailer of Ranveer Singh starrer 83 is finally out and well, it certainly has left Indians nostalgic. Reliving and recreating Indian cricket team's first World Cup win in 1983, Ranveer as Kapil Dev joins actors like Jiiva, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Jatin Sarna, Dhairya Karva and others to form Kapil Dev's winning squad. Deepika Padukone is seen as Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia on screen and well, so far Twitter seems to be might impressed by the performances.

As Ranveer, Deepika and others shared the trailer, Twitterati jumped with joy and reviewed it. A fan wrote, "I saw the @83 trailer its awesome I'm proud of Indian what a screenplay wow it's amazing when I saw this trailer I can't stop my tears #RanveerSingh #jeeva #KapilDev what a player #KapilDev sir #india." Another praised the actors who are essaying cricketers with Ranveer and wrote, "What a terrific cast! Everyone completely nailed their role with perfection. You guys deserve all the appreciation, right from training to actually portraying roles, y’all have done it. Team 83 what a brilliant work, outstanding."

This particular shot!! For a second I felt like is that Kapil Dev @RanveerOfficial great make over man. #83Trailer #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/YCk0dReDMP — (@i_am_sainath) November 30, 2021

#DeepikaPadukone as Romi Bhatia and #RanveerSingh as Kapil Dev in the #83Trailer.



What do you think, folks? pic.twitter.com/aN00wowi7Z — Akshay Lover's FC (@AkshayLovers_FC) November 30, 2021

I saw the @83 trailer its awesome I'm proud of Indian what a screenplay wow it's amazing when I saw this trailer I can't stop my tears #RanveerSingh #jeeva #KapilDev what a player #KapilDev sir #india — premallu (@premallu) November 30, 2021

What a terrific cast! Everyone completely nailed their role with perfection. You guys deserve all the appreciation, right from training to actually portraying roles, y’all have done it. Team 83 what a brilliant work, outstanding #83Trailer #RanveerSingh #ThisIs83 pic.twitter.com/ABkizxk1S1 — (@RanveerReign) November 30, 2021

From actors like Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi to Ranveer, Deepika, Tahir and others, each of them are being praised by Twitter as fans go down memory lane of Kapil Dev's win back in 1983.

The film had been awaiting release since April 2020. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Kabir Khan's directorial's release was put on hold. Now, as theatres have reopened, 83 is set to hit the screens on Christmas. The film is backed by Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. It is all set to release on December 24, 2021.

