83 Twitter Review: 10 tweets you must read if you are planning to watch Ranveer Singh starrer sports drama

After creating a massive buzz in the town, Ranveer Singh starrer 83 has finally hit the screens. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the sports drama chronicles the Indian cricket team’s phenomenal journey during the 1983 World Cup. While Ranveer Singh played the role of Kapil Dev in the movie, Deepika Padukone will be seen essaying the role of Romi Dev. It has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and while 83 has released today, it has opened to rave reviews from the audience.

In fact, the social media is abuzz with tweets about 83 as the netizens are all praises for the sports drama. One of the Twitter users wrote, “#83 is Literally the Best Sports Cricket Movie Ever Made Unbelievable Character Performance Emotions All Over This Movie is Surely the Best to Experience in Theatres Unbelievable Emotions Goosebumps. Heaven & Must for Cricket Fans Goosebumps”. Another user tweeted, “83 in 3D is not just a movie. It’s an immersive experience! When @RanveerOfficial lifts the World Cup, We lift it with him. Icing on top is special appearances by The Legend himself @therealkapildev and Mohinder Amarnath. Truely overwhelming cinema experience.” A Twitter user also hailed Ranveer’s performance as Kapil Dev and tweeted, “@therealkapildev @RanveerOfficial salute to you Kapil Sir for playing with so much passion and self belief. Ranveer no words to describe how you played a role of the legend... just watched the movie. Feeling immensely proud and emotional...well done to all the 83 squad”.

Here are the tweets about 83:

Apart from Ranveer and Deepika, 83 will also star Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Chirag Patil, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Sahil Khattar, Jatin Sarna, Dhairya Karwa, Adinath Kothare, etc.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer 83 declared tax free in New Delhi