'83's Tahir Raj Bhasin praises Sunil Gavaskar on his birthday: He is not just an icon, he is an institution

In a chat, Tahir Raj Bhasin, who plays the role of Sunil Gavaskar in '83, expressed his admiration of the legendary cricketer on his 72nd birthday. He also expressed excitement to see the legend's reaction to his on screen act.

A legend in the world of Indian as well as world cricket, Sunil Gavaskar changed the rules of the game with his clean sweep performance as a member of Team India. Tahir Raj Bhasin, who will be seen playing the legend in co-starrer '83, has gone ahead to shower words of praise on Sunil Gavaskar's 72nd birthday today. Tahir trained well to portray the legendary cricketer in Kabir Khan's directorial and now, on Gavaskar's birthday, he could not stop raving about him.

Talking about the legend on his 72nd birthday, Tahir said, "I can't wait for Sunil Gavaskar to see 83 and watch my performance in the film. It's a huge honour to play a legend like him on screen and I hope I have done enough." Further, he shared that he is nervous about him seeing him essaying his role in the cricket film based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup that India had won. Tahir even added that by playing him on screen, he has paid tribute to the legend and his contribution to Indian cricket.

"I'm excited as well as nervous because I want to see his reaction while being next to him. Sunil Gavaskar is not just an icon, he is an institution and my on-screen act is a huge salute to everything that he has done for our country and Indian cricket," said Tahir on Gavaskar's 72nd birthday.

The film, '83, also stars , Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Hardy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, Jatin Sarna and others as cricketers and members of the Indian squad who went to represent India at the World Cup of 1983. The film is helmed by Kabir Khan and produced by him, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala. The release has been put on hold since 2020 owing to the COVID 19 pandemic. A new release date is yet to be announced for the film.

