9 Baje 9 Minute: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya express solidarity by lighting a diya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan light up a diya as they participate in PM Modi's 9 Baje 9 Minute call.

On a Sunday evening, sharp at 9 PM, Indians came together yet again to showcase an exemplary example of solidarity. This came after PM Modi in a televised message asked citizens to express solidarity as citizens are in a lockdown situation, owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Bollywood stars were not behind. From the Khans to the Kapoors, everyone participated in this. too shared a picture from their corner from the house where they lit a diya.

Aishwarya also shared a picture of herself with Abhishek Bachchan and daughter . The trio was decked in traditional to capture this beautiful moment. The Bachchan family has always been among the first ones to come up for a cause. In the view of coronavirus, Amitabh Bachchan had shared a poignant message last week urging people to stay home in his own style. Apart from the Bachchans, , , , Kartik Aaryan, , , , , Virat Kohli, among others also came forward to participate in the 9 Baje 9 Minute call.

Meanwhile, lashed out at those who burst firecrackers instead of peacefully joining the call. She wrote, "There was complete peace and quite, and now the birds ,dogs and sirens are freaking out in south Delhi because some morons decided to burst fire crackers tonight. People are bursting crackers. Just FYI . They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it’s Diwali? I’m so confused."

