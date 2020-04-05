9 Baje 9 Minute: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya express solidarity by lighting a diya
On a Sunday evening, sharp at 9 PM, Indians came together yet again to showcase an exemplary example of solidarity. This came after PM Modi in a televised message asked citizens to express solidarity as citizens are in a lockdown situation, owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Bollywood stars were not behind. From the Khans to the Kapoors, everyone participated in this. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too shared a picture from their corner from the house where they lit a diya.
Aishwarya also shared a picture of herself with Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The trio was decked in traditional to capture this beautiful moment. The Bachchan family has always been among the first ones to come up for a cause. In the view of coronavirus, Amitabh Bachchan had shared a poignant message last week urging people to stay home in his own style. Apart from the Bachchans, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma among others also came forward to participate in the 9 Baje 9 Minute call.
Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor lashed out at those who burst firecrackers instead of peacefully joining the call. She wrote, "There was complete peace and quite, and now the birds ,dogs and sirens are freaking out in south Delhi because some morons decided to burst fire crackers tonight. People are bursting crackers. Just FYI . They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it’s Diwali? I’m so confused."
