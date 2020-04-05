9 Baje 9 Minute: Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor light candles of hope together; see pic

On PM Modi's request, citizens including lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor light candles of hope. Read inside.

and have been the 'it' couple of Bollywood for the longest time. The duo has been spending time together amid this lockdown imposed in the country in the view of coronavirus outbreak. Recently, through a televised message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested citizens to light up diyas or candles or just flash the mobile lights as a symbol of solidarity at 9 PM for 9 minutes. Taking it up, lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor lit a candle of hope together.

Alia shared a picture of the candles the two lit and wrote, "Alia Bhatt - When I was younger I would kiss my dad on his forehead before going off to school and after every kiss he would say “ Aaaaaah .. light aa gayi “ I might have not fully understood what it meant back then.. but because of his response I understood that light has wayyyyyy more depth than just illuminating our lives. Light means so much. It’s hope, beauty, strength.. today it was unity.. But no matter where we are and what we are going through we must always try and keep the light within us alive."

