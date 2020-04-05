9 Baje 9 Minute: Sonam Kapoor lashes out at those bursting crackers confusing it with Diwali
This evening, India saw the citizens including celebrities express solidarity with each other and come together as one nation. On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, everyone turned off the lights in their houses and lit a diya or flashed their mobile light at 9 PM for 9 minutes. This was announced in the view of lockdown imposed due to coronavirus outbreak. While many celebrities including Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty among others shared their pictures lighting their house up, Sonam Kapoor lashed out on Twitter for a perfectly good reason.
People are bursting crackers. Just FYI . They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it’s Diwali? I’m so confused.
— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 5, 2020
There was complete peace and quite, and now the birds ,dogs and sirens are freaking out in south Delhi because some morons decided to burst fire crackers tonight.
— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 5, 2020
Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel shared a video of her family participating in 9 Baje 9 Minute task and wrote, "There r screams whistles and lots of flashes .... even we flashed our phone lights at our neighbors ....total togetherness feels it’s giving me Smiling face with my father can’t believe the crajjjj... ha ha now you know where Kangana got her accent from."
