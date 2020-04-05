9 Baje 9 Minute: Sonam Kapoor lashes out at those bursting crackers confusing it with Diwali

As India participates in 9 Baje 9 Minute activity in view of coronavirus outbreak, Sonam Kapoor lashed out at citizens who burst crackers.

This evening, India saw the citizens including celebrities express solidarity with each other and come together as one nation. On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, everyone turned off the lights in their houses and lit a diya or flashed their mobile light at 9 PM for 9 minutes. This was announced in the view of lockdown imposed due to coronavirus outbreak. While many celebrities including , , , , among others shared their pictures lighting their house up, lashed out on Twitter for a perfectly good reason.

PM Modi had clearly stated to not burst firecrackers or come in groups to do this activity but in many places, firecrackers were heard and reacting to this, Sonam shared on Twitter, "There was complete peace and quite, and now the birds ,dogs and sirens are freaking out in south Delhi because some morons decided to burst fire crackers tonight. People are bursting crackers. Just FYI . They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it’s Diwali? I’m so confused."

People are bursting crackers. Just FYI . They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it’s Diwali? I’m so confused. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 5, 2020

There was complete peace and quite, and now the birds ,dogs and sirens are freaking out in south Delhi because some morons decided to burst fire crackers tonight. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel shared a video of her family participating in 9 Baje 9 Minute task and wrote, "There r screams whistles and lots of flashes .... even we flashed our phone lights at our neighbors ....total togetherness feels it’s giving me Smiling face with my father can’t believe the crajjjj... ha ha now you know where Kangana got her accent from."

