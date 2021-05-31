9 men booked for alleged rape, molestation; Accused Krishan Kumar, Colston Julian deny claim

From the nine people that have been booked in the case, actor-filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani, photographer Colston Julian, founder of Kwan Entertainment Anirban Blah, and T-Series’ Krishan Kumar are also among the accused.

Content Warning: This article includes references to rape, sexual harassment, and trauma.

On Monday, Mid Day reported that an FIR had been registered earlier this month by a model-turned-independent artist and a songwriter at the Bandra police station. The FIR has been filed in connection with a complaint of alleged rape and molestation, and nine high-profile people have been booked in the case. Reportedly, among the accused named in the FIR include actor-filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani, Bollywood photographer Colston Julian, Founder of Kwan Entertainment Anirban Blah, and T-Series’ Krishan Kumar. While speaking to the paper, the woman also said that the cops filed the FIR days after she had submitted her complaint letter; reportedly adding that none of the accused have been arrested yet.

Pinkvilla also reached out to Bhagnani, Julian, Blah, and Kumar for their comments. T-Series’ Krishan Kumar told Pinkvilla, “I also came to know through the papers only, but I don't know what charges they have put. I just want to say that this is wrong. I have nothing to hide and have all the proof. However, I cannot give that to the media as of now, I have to give it to the police first. But I will give it to the media later so that everyone knows how people want to take advantage of others. I have nothing to be scared about, this is totally wrong. This is nothing but a malicious campaign to defame me."

Photographer Colston Julian’s lawyer Ravina Rajpal said, “It is a false case, we will cooperate with the authorities concerned in all ways possible. The matter is pending investigation and is sub judice. We are also exploring legal remedies including defamation in due course.”

Bhagnani and Blah have not responded yet. We will update the copy once we hear from them.

