9 things you need to know about Shanaya Kapoor ahead of her Bollywood debut

Shanaya Kapoor is yet to make her big Bollywood debut but she has already managed to gain a massive following on social media. Her panache and stunning photographs have grabbed all the eyeballs. The star daughter not only keeps herself abreast of the latest trends but also sets new ones with her quirky fashion style. While fans on social media enjoy updates on Shanaya’s life, they surely can’t wait to see her on the big screens. In January, introduced Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter to the world of showbiz as he got her on board his talent management agency. Previously, Pinkvilla learned that the actress will enter the Hindi film industry with a romantic comedy, which will be produced by Karan with Shashank Khaitan.

“It’s a love triangle in the rom-com space and two other actors in the film will be Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. The trio has been attending several acting workshops over the last 6 months as the first idea was to take the film on floors by the month of July. However, the second wave of pandemic has delayed all the plans and the makers are now awaiting restrictions to be lifted before chalking out a new schedule,” revealed a source close to the development. Recently, Shanaya made her acting debut in an advertisement and left her fans amazed. Filmmaker Karan Johar also shared the ad on his official handle and was all praise for her. Now, before Shanaya makes her Bollywood debut, check out some interesting facts about the gorgeous diva.

Shanaya studied at Ecole Mondiale School, Mumbai. She went abroad to complete her higher education and get a Bachelor’s degree.

The gorgeous diva had also worked as an assistant on a Janhvi Kapoor film ‘Gunjan Saxena’.

