9 times Shraddha Kapoor went au naturel and flaunted her beautiful skin by going make-up free- PICS

People often look up to Bollywood celebrities for fashion and beauty inspiration. From smoky eyes to winged eyeliners and more- our favourite Bollywood divas are known to keep up with the latest beauty trends and slay glamorous makeup looks effortlessly. Some celebs love dramatic, over-the-top makeup, while others like to keep it subtle. No matter which one they choose, you can’t deny that their glam is on fleek! Shraddha Kapoor is one such Bollywood celebrity who loves to keep her makeup subtle, and in fact, has often gone sans makeup for many of her selfies and pictures. Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘no-makeup’ looks

Shraddha Kapoor looks equally beautiful rocking the ‘au naturel’ look, and has shared numerous photos of herself wearing little to no makeup. Here’s looking at a few times Shraddha Kapoor let her makeup take a backstage, and flaunted her beautiful skin without make-up, proving that no one pulls off a ‘no-makeup’ look like her! Shraddha Kapoor’s New Year selfie

Shraddha Kapoor began her New Year by sharing a no-makeup selfie. For her first Instagram post of 2023, the actress ditched her glamorous looks and instead shared a casual picture of herself, enjoying her day at home. She is seen wearing a white tee, with her hair tied back in a ponytail. Her bare skin is glowing, and looks absolutely flawless! Check out the picture below. Shraddha Kapoor looks radiant sans makeup

Shraddha Kapoor projects her natural beauty in this gorgeous picture of hers without any makeup on. The actress is seen wearing an orange shirt, and she looks absolutely radiant as she flaunts her glowing skin. She let her hair loose, and we are in awe of her relaxed, radiant, au naturel look! “It’s a Slay kinda Day,” wrote Shraddha, while sharing the picture. Shraddha Kapoor enjoys a lazy day

Who needs makeup when your skin is already so flawless? Shraddha Kapoor never hesitates to share her bare-faced pictures, and we are absolutely loving this one! “Aaj haq se kuch nahi karenge,” wrote Shraddha, while sharing this adorable selfie of herself on a lazy day. Looks like the selfie was taken post-shower as Shraddha is seen with wet hair, and her face is devoid of any trace of makeup. Shraddha Kapoor looks stunning without makeup

Shraddha Kapoor is all smiles as she shares yet another selfie of herself sans makeup. Shraddha tied her hair back in a messy braid, with a few tendrils let loose. Her makeup-free look left fans pleasantly surprised! While one comment read, “Fresh faced af,” another social media user commented, “Looking beautiful as always.” Shraddha Kapoor rocks the nerdy look

Here’s another makeup-free picture of Shraddha Kapoor that we absolutely love! The actress went sans makeup, and made a statement by rocking nerdy glasses. The sun-kissed picture further highlights the fresh-faced, no-makeup look, and adds a radiant glow. “Aaj se main Chashmish Club ki CEO! Kaun kaun join kar raha hai???” wrote Shraddha, while sharing the picture. Shraddha Kapoor’s unfiltered morning picture

Shraddha Kapoor wished her fans a good morning by sharing these pictures of herself enjoying a cup of tea. She literally ‘woke up like this’, looking absolutely gorgeous and we are a tad bit envious. The actress’ morning look sans makeup is absolute goals! One of her fans commented, “Why are you so real man,” while another one wrote, “People love you so much for your simplicity and humbleness.” Shraddha Kapoor’s picture from Maldives vacay

No fancy hairstyle, no over-the-top makeup- Shraddha Kapoor effortlessly slayed her vacation look by flaunting her naturally glowing skin. The actress looks happy, and in her element in this picture from her Maldives vacation. Christmas energy

Shraddha Kapoor loves to keep it unfiltered and real on her Instagram feed! The actress is seen enjoying Christmas in her PJs, and went makeup-free for her casual look. She looks too cute in a red Santa Claus cap, with her hair let loose. Shraddha Kapoor’s pic with ‘Chai on Cheek’

Shraddha Kapoor celebrated 75 million followers on Instagram by sharing this adorable picture sans makeup. In the sun-kissed picture, the actress is seen flaunting her bare skin sans makeup, and she is seen holding her cup of tea to her cheek. “Celebrating 75 Million with Chai on Cheek Badi badi Instafam, Choti choti Khushiyaan!!!” she wrote. Aren’t these pictures too cute?

