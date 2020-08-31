9 Years of Bodyguard: 5 reasons why Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer will tug at your heart

As Bodyguard starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan completes nine years of its theatrical release, here’s why it continues to be an entertaining watch for the audience.

is one actor who exudes several emotions. He is a swagger, Bollywood’s bhaijaan, a Samaritan and the true blue family person. Needless to say, the Sultan of Bollywood enjoys a massive fan following across the world. Over the years, Salman has given us several amazing movies as he went on to portray different kinds of roles on the big screen. Be it a family drama, romantic movies, comedy, action comedy, action drama, the superstar has tried his hands on almost every genre. It is, undoubtedly, a treat to watch him on the bada parda.

While we have enjoyed each of his movies across the genres, some movies have managed to touch our hearts in a way that they have stayed on with us forever. Amidst this was Salman’s 2011 release Bodyguard which also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Raj Babbar and Hazel Keech in the lead. Helmed by Siddique, the movie was a remake of 2010 Malayalam film and opened with a great response at the box office. So as Bodyguard completes 9 years of its theatrical release, here why this Salman and Kareena starrer continues to be an entertaining watch.

Salman Khan wins heart as Bodyguard Lovely Singh

We have seen Salman in various roles so far and the character Prem has a different connection with the superstar when it comes to family dramas or romance. However, this time the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star was seen playing the role of Bodyguard Lovely Singh and his charm could make the girl go weak on their knees. He was fearless, diligent and knew no limits when it came to protecting his people.

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chemistry was a breath of fresh air

Bodyguard marked Salman and Kareena’s third project together after Kyon Ki and Mai Aur Mrs Khanna. The duo has presented a new version of their chemistry. Their onscreen equation was indeed a breath of fresh air for the viewers and it is a delight to watch their khatti-meethi nok-jhonk into unconditional love. Salman and Kareena’s spectacular camaraderie did set the screens ablaze.

An unusual love story with a mix of emotions and action

Bodyguard was a story of Divya Sartaj Rana (played by Kareena) who ends up falling in love with her bodyguard Lovely Singh (played by Salman). This love story had all ingredients of an entertaining movie but what caught the eyeballs was the most unexpected twist after Divya’s friend Maya (played by Hazel Keech) ends up betraying her and takes away Lovely pretending to be Chhaya whom he had fallen in love with over phone calls. Bodyguard was filled with heart-touching moments, perfect punches and of course the right dose of action.

Karisma Kapoor’s voice over was a surprise element

While we can’t stop drooling over Salman and Kareena’s camaraderie, one can’t miss out Karisma Kapoor’s voice over in the movie which played a key role in Lovely and Divya’s love story. Yes! Karisma had lent her voice for Chhaya after Divya decided to tease Lovely. Although the Kapoor sisters are yet to share the screen space, their collaboration was indeed a treat for the audience.

Music that touched millions of hearts

Music forms a key element for any movie and with Bodyguard, it turned out to be a cherry on the top of the cake. Each song managed to be a chartbuster and rule millions of hearts over the years. While we can’t stop tapping out feet on ‘Desi Beat’, ‘I Love You’ made us fall in love all over again. Each song of Bodyguard has a different emotion and was loved by everyone.

