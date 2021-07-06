9 Years of Bol Bachchan: Five most hilarious scenes from the film that will make you go ROFL

As Bol Bachchan completes nine years, Pinkvilla brings to you the five most hilarious scenes from the movie.

The Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Bol Bachchan’ has clocked nine years. The 2012 action comedy engaged the audience with its funny dialogues and in no time became a huge hit. The movie received a great response from the audience. The film featured , Abhishek Bachchan, Asin, Prachi Desai, Archana Puran Singh, Asrani and Krushna Abhishek

A mixture of comedy and action is what made ‘Bol Bachchan’ more engrossing. The family entertainer showcased Ajay Devgn as Prithviraj Raghuvanshi and Abhishek Bachchan as Abbas Ali and Abhishek Bachchan. From Ajay Devgn’s hilarious English to Abhishek's dual role, the movie definitely takes you on a journey full of laughter.

Pinkvilla brings to you the five funniest moments from the film on the completion of 9 years.

Ajay Devgn’s hilarious English throughout the movie In ‘Bol Bachchan’ Ajay Devgn, who played the role of Prithviraj, is obsessed with the English language. His hilarious English dialogues kept the audience engaged throughout the movie. Unaware of the proper language usage, he tries to translate whatever he says into English. Watch one of the instances from the movie:

Archana Singh as ‘Nakli Maa’

Besides the lead characters and their impeccable performances, the side roles of a few others are worth mentioning. The moment when Abbas along with his friend Ravi was on the lookout for a character to play the role of his ‘mother’ made the audience laugh out loud. The character played by Archana Puran Singh was one of the highlights in ‘Bol Bachchan’.

Abhishek Bachchan’s friend Krushna

Krushna, who played the role of Abbas' family friend, ‘Ravi’ grabbed everyone’s attention towards his performance. Krushna's comic timings were bang on and made the audience laugh uncontrollably.

Abbas’ dance in Bol Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan in the movie tries to hide his identity from Prithviraj (Ajay). On one hand, he plays the character of Abhishek Bachchan, the loyal and hardworking man, while on the other hand, he plays Abbas Ali, a classical dancer and an effeminate man. The actor’s performance in the movie is commendable.

The last scene

The confusion in ‘Bol Bachchan’ makes the audience go to ROFL. To hide all the lies from Prithviraj (Ajay), Abhishek has to juggle here and there which leads to hilarious confusion in the movie. All the lies which started, in the beginning, ended in a hilarious manner.

