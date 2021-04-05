9 Years of Housefull 2: Akshay Kumar, John Abraham & Rishi Kapoor's hilarious dialogues that will crack you up

Directed by Sajid Khan, Housefull 2 today clocks 9 years and we decided to revisit the film's one-liners. Take a look below.

Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull franchise may not be the most loved one but it definitely is a massive box office success. The series which first began in 2010 with Housefull and then witnessed an immediate sequel titled Housefull 2 in 2012 raked in massive amounts at the box office. Directed by Sajid Khan, Housefull 2 today clocks 9 years and we decided to revisit the film's one-liners which are bound to crack you up.

The slapstick comedy starred an ensemble cast which included , John Abraham, Asin Thottumkal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Zareen Khan, Shazahn Padamsee, Chunky Pandey, Mithun Chakraborty, late and Randhir Kapoor. While the film's comedy was labelled as 'dim witted' by many critics, the audience largely enjoyed this no-nonsense comedy. We rounded up some of the funniest one-liners from the film. Take a look:

John Abraham's 'Pata Nahin' dialogues

Sambar Ka Pata Nahin…. Lekin Aapko Yeh Rasam Follow Hi Karni Padegi.

Chillar Ka Pata Nahin… Lekin Mujh Main Change Aa Gaya Hai. John Abraham in Housefull 2

: Yeh Mera Baap Hai…. Aur Main Iska paap Hoon.

Rishi Kapoor's quips: Lagta Hai Dieting Tumne Shuru Ki Thi…. Band Karna Bhool Gaye.

Jacqueline Fernandez: Maine Tumhare Naam Ki Daler Ka Toh Pata Nahin, Mehendi Laga Li Hai

Ritesh Deshmukh: Jab Mere Baap Ki Hat-Ti Hai Na, Meri Bahut Phat-Ti Hai

Do you have a favourite Housefull movie? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar hospitalised as 'precautionary measure' post positive COVID 19 test: Hope to be back home soon

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×