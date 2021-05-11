9 years of Ishaqzaade: Here’s how debutant Arjun Kapoor prepared for the raw & realistic action sequences

Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra starrer Ishaqzaade completed 9 glorious years of release. In a BTS-making video, Arjun candidly opens up on the hard work behind the realistic action of the film.

made her debut with YRF multi-starred led by and called Ladies vs Ricky Bahl helmed by Maneesh Sharma in 2011. Parineeti had played a supporting role in the film and therefore her first starring role was opposite debutant in 2012 hit Ishaqzaade. Very rarely does a young boy gets an immense launchpad by a legendary film production house called YRF in the film directed by Habib Faisal no less. Arjun Kapoor, amongst the two including Ranveer Singh, was a Shanoo Sharma found, who heads the casting unit of YRF.

Arjun was born and grew up in the lap of the Hindi film industry hence he did not know the small towns that exist outside the tinsel town. Habib Faisal and Arjun did workshops for months before he was set ready. In a BTS-making video of the film, Arjun candidly speaks about preparing for the plethora of realistic action that got canned for the film. Arjun worked closely with action director Sham Kaushal and played an instrumental part in designing the raw, brut, and animalistic moves of his character Parma. “I think he understood the zone where the film is based. He did not want to give it this larger-than-life kind of flavour.”

For a newcomer to achieve a difficult feat like adrenaline-based action in the very first film is a hard job. It takes bravado and charisma on-screen to sell the action to millions of viewers who know that it is make-belief but still get startled by the aggression on the hero’s face. Arjun further spoke about Sham Kaushal’s cinematic approach towards the audience and said, “He wanted it to be real and the real aggression that happens in these small-town fights. And, it’s not so much about people flying in the air and the filmy kind of action. It’s very rugged, real, raw so when a slap is hit, it is felt. It’s not like there are a thousand kicks and a thousand punches happening. So that way he found the perfect zone and pitched the action bang on.”

Both Arjun and Parineeti got universally loved for the film across the board by the audience, critics, and trade pundits who declared the film a super hit. Post that, Arjun and Parineeti worked together in another YRF venture directed by Dibakar Banerjee called Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which dropped right in the middle of the pandemic and did not find viewership. The music of Ishaqzaade especially the title track played a huge role in etching the sordid tale of two love birds called Zoya and Parma in the hearts of audiences.

Also Read| Arjun Kapoor misses his mom on her death anniversary with a note; Malaika Arora, Kriti & others send strength

Share your comment ×