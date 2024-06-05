9 years of Dil Dhadakne Do: When Ranveer Singh said working with Priyanka Chopra ‘feels like home’

Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do is one film that is loved by fans even today. Be it the songs, the actors or the storyline, everything seems to have contributed to the film's massive success. Even after 9 years of its release, the film holds a special place in the fans' hearts.

To mark 9 years of the hit film starring Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Shefali Shah, Farhan Akhtar, Anushka Sharma, Tiger Baby’s official Instagram handle has shared a BTS video. We bet it is going to take you back to 2015.

BTS throwback video of Dil Dhadakne Do

The video begins with Zoya Akhtar praising Anil Kapoor and revealing the reason behind casting him in the film. She was looking for someone who was fit, would suit a business tycoon role, and many other things and Reema Kagti suggested the actor’s name. Even Priyanka Chopra went on to say that he is a phenomenal actor.

Ranveer Singh can be heard saying, “It feels like home when you are working with Peecee. It is very comforting. Such a solid actor, such a solid team player.” Talking about him, Priyanka is saying, “I love Ranveer. He is just a really cool guy. He loves being an actor so much.”

Check it out:

Zoya Akhtar shares a throwback picture

Taking to her Instagram handle, the director of Dil Dhadakne Do shared a throwback picture of the release day. In the picture, we can see the outside of Mumbai’s famous Eros theatre with the film's poster.

Check it out:

Zoya Akhtar’s work front

As reported by Pinkvilla, Zoya Akhtar recently met Aamir Khan to pitch an idea to the actor. It is said that she is working on the idea of a slice-of-life film with a middle-aged protagonist. “While the story and concept draft is ready, the filmmaker is yet to spin that into the screenplay format,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further informs that Aamir has liked the idea and is also looking to work with Zoya, as it’s an age-appropriate character for him.

