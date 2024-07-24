9 Years of Masaan: Vicky Kaushal drops PIC from movie to celebrate milestone; fans say, ‘Making us proud ever since’

Nine years ago, Vicky Kaushal made a promising debut with Masaan and established himself as a force to be reckoned with. Since then, there has been no looking back for the actor, who has become a powerhouse of talent in the industry. As he enjoys the success of his recent release Bad News, Kaushal took a moment to reflect on his journey and express his gratitude as Masaan celebrated its 9th anniversary.

Vicky Kaushal celebrates 9 years of Masaan

Taking to Instagram, the URI actor shared a still from his debut film Masaan. In the picture, Kaushal, dressed in a simple undershirt and styled as a typical village boy, is shown in a contemplative pose with his eyes closed and head tilted towards the sky, set against the backdrop of a bridge and river. The caption read, "9 years. Thank you @neeraj.ghaywan #Masaan."

Fans react to Vicky Kaushal's post

Netizens quickly took to the comments section and expressed their thoughts. One user wrote, "Making us proud ever since." Another commented, "Agar Masaan nahi hota toh Uri bhi ni aati."

A third person said, "No tauba tauba can beat tu kisi rail si guzarti hai (ily for this movie)." Another remarked, "Spreading happiness since 9 years." And one user wrote, "You have come a long way! So proud of your journey."

Vicky Kaushal on Masaan's iconic dialogue

The actor recently described his method for embodying his character and delivering the memorable line in Masaan: "Ye dukh kaahe nahi khatam hota? (Why doesn’t this sorrow end?)" Reflecting on this moment in the first episode of Be A Man Yaar, Kaushal explained that he spent an hour by the banks of the Ganges, imagining that he had lost his mother.

He envisioned that, upon returning from the shoot, he would find his mother had passed away and that people would have kept this from him to avoid disrupting his work on his first film. He imagined an entire scenario where it had been 20 days since his mother’s death, and no one had informed him, leaving him with nothing.

Vicky Kaushal on the work front

Meanwhile, work-wise, the Dunki actor's future projects include Chhaava by Laxman Utekar, which he has just wrapped up filming. He has been engaging his fans by posting behind-the-scenes photos from the set.

Additionally, Kaushal is poised to feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

