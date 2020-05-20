9 Years of Pyaar Ka Punchnama: From a fresh cast to the monologue, here's why you should watch this film again

As Pyaar Ka Punchnama starring Kartik Aaryan, Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Nushrat Bharucha, Sonnalli Seygall and Ishita Raj Sharma clocks 9 years today, here's why you should watch this movie again.

In the year 2011, director Luv Ranjan introduced the audience with some amazing talents like Kartik Aaryan, Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Nushrat Bharucha, Sonnalli Seygall and Ishita Raj Sharma with his film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The movie is about three working bachelors who find girls whom they fall in love with and the twists and turns of the newly developing love stories. The movie is all about the male perspective, dissecting the modern-day relationships. The movie is an ode to all the jilted lovers and dumped boys who are in relationships.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama shows love, breakup, friendship, hatred, and each and every emotion that a rom-com needs to have. The movie was loved by the audience but received a mixed response from the critics as well. It was screened at the Indian Film Festival in Berlin and was widely appreciated by the audience. The film won the most successful small budget film award at the ETC Bollywood Business awards 2010. If you are just trying to get a complete entertainment and forget all your pain of life, then Pyaar Ka Punchnama is the perfect movie to watch.

As Pyaar Ka Punchnama clocks 9 years today, we at Pinkvilla would like to give you 5 awesome reasons to watch this movie all over again:

1. Gang of boys:

Kartik as Rajat Mridul aka Rajjo, Raayo as Vikrant Chaudhary and Divyendu as Nishant Agarwal aka Liquid stole our hearts away with their performance in the film. These three characters are working bachelors who live together in a flat in Noida but they fall in love with 3 different girls who make their life hell. Kartik very well portrayed the role of sweet and innocent Rajjo, while Divyendu perfectly nailed the role of Liquid and Raayo with much ease portrayed the character tough but a bit soft Vikrant. The trio's friendship will instantly remind you of your friends and make you go and hug them. The chemistry between Rajjo, Liquid and Chaudhary will just blow your mind.

2. The amazing girls:

Nushrat as Neha, Sonalli as Rhea and Ishita as Charu will make you go weak on your knees. The three look stunning in the picture and have very portrayed their respective roles. From showing their innocent side to their evil side, the girls stole away the audience's heart with their impeccable performance. All of them play the villain in their own pretty, sexy, sweet, cuddly way. Neha, Rhea and Charu will remind of the girls who are dominating and play with other's feelings. Their characters will remind you of several women you have come across. The makers did an amazing job in casting these three girls for the roles they played.

3. Dialogues:

If you have watched Pyaar Ka Punchnama you can never forget the famous two-minute-long dialogue said by Kartik which went on to describe what a girl wants in the form of a frustrated rant/ monologue that sort of became the national anthem for men across all age groups. The audience in the hall was in splits for the entire duration of that rant because someone there on screen said out loud what not many men wouldn't find words to articulate. The dialogues in the film were the real heartbeat of the movie. It was the dialogues that will make you watch the film all over again. The movie is filled with some solid punch lines. The sheer positioning and delivery of the dialogues make the film and the characters more memorable.

4. Story and Theme:

What's refreshing in Pyaar Ka Punchnama is that director Luv Ranjan decides to tell us the story of not just one but three seemingly different men in three different kinds of relationships with a purposeful sense of capturing the larger truth about women and relationships. Luv Ranjan has done a fabulous job with the story and the theme of the movie. The movie will remind you of your old college gang and make you miss those days terribly. The characters are very natural and relatable. As a viewer, you will feel them & their situations. Bromance is undoubtedly the underlining theme of Pyaar ka Punchnama. The movie has explained relationships to us better than any other youth-centric movie so far. This movie will also tell you that never corner your friends because of your love life. Overall Luv Ranjan's comedy-drama turned out to be successful among the youth. Never has so much relationship gyaan been pumped into one film and this is clearly ‘When Harry Met Sally' of our modern cinema.

5. Music and songs:

The movie has some amazing songs and a piece of great background music, especially the dog winning sound that comes everytime when Rajjo, Liquid or Chaudhary get influenced by the girls and finally end up doing what the girls want to. The song Kutta sung by Mika Singh had become quite famous and is still fresh in everyone's mind.

