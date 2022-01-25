9 Years of Race 2: Anil Kapoor calls it a 'special movie'

Anil Kapoor's film 'Race 2' has completed nine years in Hindi cinema. The actor says the movie clocking nine years brings back some fun memories from the shoot.

After his character, Inspector Robert D'Costa, received a good response in 'Race 1', Anil Kapoor was seen slipping into his skin once again. Also known as RD, Anil's character is a smart policeman, accompanied by a secretary who is portrayed as dim-witted.

Anil said: "'Race 2' is a special movie for me and has always been close to my heart. Completing nine years of the film brings back some fun memories from the shoot. Congratulations to the entire team behind the massive success of the film!"

Anil gave us an impactful performance with some on-point hilarious moments. He was also the narrator for the film.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of UTV Motion Pictures and Tips Industries, the film also co-stars Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu, Jacqueline Fernandes, Ameesha Patel, Aditya Pancholi and Rajesh Khattar.

While the background score for the film was done by Salim-Sulaiman, the music album was a creation by Pritam and Honey Singh.

Currently, Anil is filming for 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', a Raj Mehta directorial starring Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani and produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

