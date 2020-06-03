9 years of Ready: 5 reasons why Salman Khan’s action comedy is a complete entertainment package

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Ready featured Salman Khan, Asin and Paresh Rawal in the lead and was among the top entertainers of 2011.

is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts to it. Known as the Sultan of the industry, Salman has a different swag and is known to be a man with a Midas touch and enjoys a massive fan following. After all, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star has given 15th consecutive movies in the Rs. 100 crore list. While each of Salman’s movie is a festival for his fans, they are also considered to be a complete entertainment package with a perfect mixture of drama, emotions, romance, action and music as well.

Amid all his blockbusters, Salman’s 2011 release Ready has a different charm and is said to a truly entertaining movie. Also starring Asin, Paresh Rawal, Mahesh Manjrekar in key roles, the movie was an action comedy that came with an engaging storyline. Besides, Punjabi comedian Sudesh Lehri, who did a supporting role in Ready, also added on to the entertainment quotient of the movie. Interestingly, Ready was an adaptation of the 2008 release Telugu movie of the same name which featured Ram and Genelia D’Souza in the lead role. As, Ready completes nine of years of the release today, here why this Anees Bazmee directorial continues to be an entertainment package for the audience.

Salman Khan’s khurraat performance as Prem

Salman happens to be Bollywood’s favourite Prem. After all, he has played the character named Prem several times on silver screen. However, this time the Dabangg star came with a different avatar of Prem. While his family is still a priority for him, he isn’t the boy next door this time, instead, he is khurraat, haazir jawab, and aces the art of paving a way for himself in every situation. He has a charm which can make you fall in love with him in no time and dares to fight the world for his love and family.

Salman Khan and Asin’s chemistry is a breath of fresh air

Ready marked Salman’s first collaboration with Asin and they made a perfect on screen pair. They managed to set the screens on fire with their sizzling chemistry and it was indeed a breath of fresh air for the audience. We certainly loved watching them together on the silver screen.

The storyline was entertaining and therapeutic

This Anees Bazmee directorial was often termed as illogical and nonsensical. However, one doesn’t deny the fact that it was very entertaining and proved to be therapeutic for the audience in this highly stressful life. Besides, as Salman is known to be the biggest entertainer, Ready was certainly an ode to the superstar. After all, it came with all things Salman loves to do onscreen, be it the cheesy dialogues, shirtless scene, flirty scenes, and of course the dhamakedar action

Paresh Rawal’s entertaining stint was a cherry on the cake

While Ready features an interesting ensemble of supporting cast, it was Paresh Rawal who managed to win millions of hearts with his performance. He is one of the most amazing talents in Bollywood when it comes to comedy and he did prove it once again in Ready. Besides, his hilarious camaraderie with Salman also won brownie points.

The foot-tapping numbers of Ready were chartbusters

Apart from impressive acting stints, this Anees Bazmee directorial was also backed with some amazing numbers. In fact, most of the songs of the movie turned out to be chartbusters and are still among the top favourites of the audience, be it the love ballad ‘Humko Pyaar Hua’ or the foot-tapping party anthem ‘Dhinka Chika’.

